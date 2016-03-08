12 things the modern gentleman should keep in his gym bag

Are you ready to hit the gym?
You’ve got the confidence, the drive, and the know-how, but are you sure your bag is packed adequately?
We’ve put together a list of all the most necessary gym-going essentials, so you can be sure you’re not missing anything.
These 11 items range from things that could make your workout more fun — like a tiny device that plays Spotify — to the essentials, like a clean pair of socks.
Who knows? They may even make you want to go to the gym.
Your phone is bulky and prone to breaking. But it's the only way to listen to your favourite Spotify playlists, right?
Well, not quite. The Mighty, recently launched on Kickstarter and shipping later this year, is like an iPod Shuffle for your Spotify tunes. That makes it perfect for the gym, as it is lightweight and featureless.
Just because you came from the gym doesn't mean you need to smell like it.
Slap on some antiperspirant before you leave the locker room so you don't gross anyone out on your walk from the gym to your home.
Pictured: Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant ($6)
What's the point of getting a great workout in if you can't immediately share the hard numbers with all of your friends?
Luckily, with the Fitbit Charge ($127) tracker, you won't have to worry about that. It will also keep track of your heartbeat to make sure you're getting in a great workout.
Sweat is a common culprit for acne.
Avoid that with a quick clean with a gentle face wash after you're done hitting the treadmill. Your pores will thank you.
Pictured: Harry's Face Wash ($7)
There's nothing worse than sweaty feet.
Whether you shower at the gym or not, you're going to need a fresh pair of socks.
Pictured: Nike Dri-Fit Crew Socks (price varies)
Whether you're showering or not, you can't leave the gym in the shirt you just sweated buckets in.
An extra shirt made for post-sweat is essential, and will make you feel so much better.
Pictured: Under Armour (price varies)
Admittedly, this is more a style-oriented piece of advice rather than something you actually need. But we think you should definitely pack a sweatshirt like Nike's super-popular tech fleece ($130), which is made for the pre- and post-workout sweat.
It has double-faced jersey fabric with a synthetic spacer in between to keep you both warm and comfortable. It also makes the hoodie super light.
There's no better snack after a hard workout than a banana or a protein bar.
Make sure you have one on hand so you're ready to start the day off strong at work -- or so you don't collapse on the way home.
Any water bottle can hold water. Not all of them do it as well as the Mira insulated stainless steel water bottle, which will keep your water nice and cold for you, even after 30 minutes on the elliptical.
Pictured: Mira Water Bottle ($19)
When you're doing your thing at the gym, the last thing you want to worry about is whether your earbuds are going to stay put.
Get a pair of sporty wireless earbuds to ensure that doesn't happen.
Pictured: Jaybird Sport Wireless Headphones ($135)
This one seems pretty obvious, but it bears repeating anyway: When you go to the gym and leave your belongings unattended, you need to lock it up.
Pictured: Master Padlock ($5)
If you're taking your gym bag to the office with you, it should at least be presentable. It doesn't need to be leather or anything fancy, but it should definitely not be plastered with sports logos.
The antidote for this is a cool bag like the Lululemon City Sweat Duffel ($138) that walks the line between sporty and work-appropriate.
