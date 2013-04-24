A Gorgeous, Moving Visualisation Of The Dramatic Wall St Tweet-Driven Plummet

The market briefly lost $136 billion when someone hacked the Associated Press Twitter feed and tweeted that the White House had been attacked and that President Obama had been injured.



The market quickly regained its footing as everyone realised what was going on, but this incident serves as a reminder that the market moves in the blink of an eye, and is subject not only to the whims of millions, but also sometimes the recklessness of one.

Market research firm Nanex LLC posted a gorgeous moving visual of what the drop looked like in high speed.

Check it out below:

