Solo Debunks The Myth About The Lines On The Cup

Earlier this week, a graphic about the what the lines on a Solo Cup mean (common liquid measurements) went bananas across the Internet. We were so intrigued, we even posted the enlightening diagram on Business Insider.



It turns out that while Solo Cup lines match up pretty closely with appropriate servings for beer, wine and liquor, they aren’t really meant for that. It’s just Solo Cup folklore.

In response, Solo Cup posted this updated graphic to its Facebook page.

They suggest using the one ounce mark to measure chocolate syrup instead of a gauge for different kinds of alcohol. How less fun thoughtful!

Photo: Solo Cup Facebook

SEE ALSO: The 11 Biggest Food Flops Of All Time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.