"What the Liberal Media Can Learn From Rachel Maddow’s Christwire Scandal"*

Update: I’m told by an MSNBC rep that Maddow is going to address this tonight on her show.

Christwire.org, the satiral website that dupped Rachel Maddow last night with their ‘Sarah Palin should invade Egypt’ post, has penned a response to the kerfuffle.

Christwire is good.

I was hard on the Maddow team for not doing due diligence on the first post, but if, say, you didn’t run a nationally viewed cable news show you’d be forgiven for mistaking this post as a straight up opinion piece from any number of right wing sites.

Ms. Maddow’s outrage, delivered with shrill emotionalism, is simply unconvincing. It’s as if she knows deep in her heart that she will never command the respect of her Fox News betters. As an intellectual, she is only slightly capable of reading the pithy lines fed to her from a teleprompter. One sees her eyes darting back and forth as she stumbles her way through complex sentences. Awkward pauses warn us of the arrival of a multisyllabic word. Despite the fact that she is hopelessly out of her league on prime time television, she makes no effort to hide her seething grandiosity.

You can read the entire post here. I suspect someone at the Maddow office is attempting to get this guy booked for tonight.

