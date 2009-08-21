What The Letters "UBS" Stand For

Last night, I asked what the letters “U B S” stood for — using “U Better Sing” and “Unreliable Bankers Swiss” as examples.

Readers responded with dozens of examples of possible other names that worked well. In fact, there were quite a few fantastic suggestions, which I culled down to a Letterman style short list of my favourites:

Top 10 Things the Letters “UBS” Stands For 10. Uncle Broke Sam

9. Unlocked Banking Secrets

8. Untaxed Bastards Suffer!

7. Uber Blown Secrecy

6. Untrustworthy Bankster Swine

5. Used to BS (the IRS)

4. Unconcealed Banknote Storage

3. Unlawful Benefits Seized

2. U’d Better Surrender and the number one thing UBS stands for: 1. utilise Bahamas, Swiftly! Read the honorable mentions at The Big Picture >

