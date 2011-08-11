MacRumors has commissioned a design firm to create renderings of what the iPhone 5 might look like.



The renderings are basic on leaked iPhone 5 cases coming out of China. In the recent past the Chinese leaks of cases have proved to be accurate indicators of Apple’s designs. It doesn’t mean it will work this time, of course. But, it’s fun to see some speculative drawings of what Apple might do.

Here are two of the photos, visit MacRumors for more >

Photo: MacRumors

Photo: MacRumors

