Here's what the people building the hyperloop want it to look like on the inside

A company developing Hyperloop technology revealed on Thursday that it plans to break ground on a five mile test track as soon as May 2016.
The startup Hyperloop Transportation Technologies plans to build the system a few hours north of Los Angeles in Quay Valley.
Here’s a look at some of the renderings of what the new transportation system will look like from a distance and up close.
HTT plans to build a five-mile Hyperloop system in Quay Valley. The Hyperloop design uses a combination of low air pressure and magnetic acceleration to travel at high speeds.
HTT is working with the Swedish company Oerlikon to help it with its vacuum technology for the system. Oerlikon has developed high-tech vacuums for major projects, including the hadron collider at CERN.
The company announced a partnership on Thursday with the design engineering firm Aecom to help with getting the system off the ground. Aecom has been involved in several major infrastructure projects, including the crossrail tunnel being constructed under London, and is a leading engineering firm.
The capsules of the Hyperloop do not feature windows, but may feature screens to make it appear as if passengers are viewing nature.
The company has also partnered with the architecture firm Hodgetts & Fung to help with the design of the system.
