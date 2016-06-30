'Harry Potter' fans are upset at which house they're getting placed in at Ilvermorny, the American Hogwarts

Pottermore A map of Ilvermorny, the American wizarding school.

Since JK Rowling revealed yesterday that there are four different houses for Ilvermorny, the American wizarding school, some fans have been upset.

They have drawn an equivalence between the Ilvermorny houses (Thunderbird, Pukwudgie, Wampus, and Horned Serpent) and the Hogwarts houses (Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw).

And since you can get sorted into a house on Pottermore, some fans are understandably upset that they got sorted into “the American Hufflepuff.”

But according to Rowling, “there is no equivalence between Hogwarts and Ilvermorny houses.” So there’s no need to be upset you were sorted into the American Hufflepuff, because “American Hufflepuff” is a false concept. Hufflepuff is part of Hogwarts, and Hogwarts and Ilvermorny are two different places, even if Ilvermorny was modelled after the British school for witchcraft and wizardry.

There is no equivalence between Hogwarts and Ilvermorny houses, but don’t diss Hufflepuff! https://t.co/ey0VdC542f

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 29, 2016

It makes sense. The traits for the Ilvermorny houses and the Hogwarts houses don’t really match up.

I, for example, was sorted into Slytherin back in the day, which means I’m “c

unning, ambitious, resourceful, shrewd, determined.” But I was also sorted into Ilvermorny’s Pukwudgie, which “represents the heart” and “favours healers.” Whatever that means, it doesn’t sound very Slytherin-y.

NOW WATCH: The crazy process behind handmade Greek yogurt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.