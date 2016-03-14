What hiring managers REALLY want to know when they ask these 4 common interview questions

What they really want to know:

• That you're team-oriented. 'Since most jobs involve a certain level of group interaction and support -- and cross functional work teams continue to thrive -- any kind of activity that you do in your spare time that demonstrates your ability to be a team player, such as playing a team sport or working with a group on a volunteer project, would be well perceived by your prospective boss,' Taylor says.

• That you possess strong leadership skills. 'If you lead a group in a leisure activity, such as anything from a book or hiking club to a charitable effort or community activity, that speaks well to your ability to lead on the job,' Taylor explains.

• That you actively work on honing your skills. If you stay with a particular leisure pursuit and try to better yourself -- which could relate to anything from artistic or musical talents, to bettering your communication, writing, or research skills -- you will likely be viewed as having perseverance.

• That you're well-rounded. Hiring managers like to know that you have an array of interests and are not just focused on the type of work you do 24/7. 'It's assumed that if you engage in a diverse assortment of hobbies, you may be better equipped to manage a broader array of experiences and people on the job,' Taylor says.

• That you're able to set and stick to goals. Hiring managers like to see applicants who set goals in their leisure pursuits. 'For example, they want to see that you enjoy completing a project and have the desire to reach certain milestones in your leisure activities,' says Taylor. So, if you're training for a 5K run or taking a class in an area in which you wish to excel, this is the time to talk about it.

• That you're passionate. If you're excited about your leisure pursuits, it can show a side of you that interviewers typically appreciate and value.

• That you won't be distracted at work. You may have a few entrepreneurial interests on the side.'Even if you claim that such endeavours have nothing to do with the job at hand, you are still raising a red flag,' Taylor says. 'No interviewer wants to feel as if you're just trying to gain a salary or work experience until you're ready to launch your own business.'

• That you do, in fact, have interests outside of work. Here's a terrible response to this question: 'I have no real specific outside interests. I'm just too busy.' This tells the employer that you're a workaholic -- which isn't a good thing -- and that you don't take time outside of work to refuel and recharge by doing the things you enjoy.