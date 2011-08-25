SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: See What The Highest-Paid Athletes Make Per Game

Peyton Manning recently signed a new contract that will pay him $23 million this year. That number still pales in comparison to the $31 million Alex Rodriguez will make this season under his 10-year, $275 million contract. But if we consider how much each of those players makes per game, suddenly A-Rod seems underpaid.



Below is a look at the highest-paid player in each of the major sports (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL). The 2011 or 2010-11 salary of each player is listed below their name. A-Rod ($31M) is by far the highest-paid North American athlete, followed by Kobe Bryant ($24.8M), Manning ($23M), and Vinny Lecavalier ($10M).

But if we prorate those salaries per game, the length of each sport’s season paints a much different picture…

All data via Cot’s Contracts and Forbes.com. Length of each season: MLB, 162 games; NHL and NBA, 82 games; NFL, 16 games.



* Roberto Luongo of the Vancouver Canucks also made $10 million in 2010-11.

