What The Heck Is CareFusion?

Greenlight Capital, the $6 billion hedge fund run by David Einhorn, made CareFusion its second-largest US equity holding last quarter.



What is CareFusion?

Carefusion is a company that focuses on patient care. Recently it launched a “knowledge portal” to distribute patient information and a couple of weeks ago there was a statement released that CFN was launching a line of minimally invasive gynecoligical instruments.

Greenlight did not change much else in its portfolio. What seems to be most notable is that they increased their holdings in a few other health-related companies: HealthNet (Dan Loeb’s Third Point also upped their HNT shares) and Cardinal Health. Greenlight’s largest stake is in another medical company, Pfizer.

Marketfolly has the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.