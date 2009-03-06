What The Hell Happened With Motorola's Fired CFO?

Very bizarre: Former Motorola (MOT) CFO Paul Liska is suing the company for wrongful termination, according to the Wall Street Journal. Liska told the paper Wednesday that he was “surprised to learn that he had been fired for cause.” We are too.



During Motorola’s earnings call in early February, Motorola co-CEO Greg Brown made it sound like Liska was let go because Motorola’s mobile phone spinoff was being delayed:

Via Seeking Alpha: “As it relates to Paul, I do want to say, he did a lot of good work here and helped us get a lot of the heavy lifting done around this separation and preparation for separation which as we talked about remains the commitment to our strategy going forward and he was also very helpful in getting after along with the businesses and the other leaders in the organisation, cost reduction initiatives. That said, I think the business environment’s changed and given the environmental changes, we thought the change was appropriate at this time as well in that position.”

Yet in a SEC filing this week, Motorola said Liska was “involuntarily terminated for cause” on Feb. 19. And that he had to pay back his $400,000 signing bonus. In the SEC filing, Motorola explained what “cause” means, but didn’t specify which case applies here. Potentially:

Willful and continued failure to substantially perform duties, other than failure due to physical or mental illness.

Willful engagement in malfeasance, dishonesty, or fraud; or gross misconduct; or a felony.

Breach of “one or more restrictive covenants in any written agreement between Mr. Liska and Motorola.”

Meanwhile, Liska provided the WSJ with a different story:

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Liska said he was fired on Jan. 29, shortly after a board meeting. “For approximately the next three weeks, I and my attorney had been told I was terminated without cause,” according to the statement, in which he stressed “without.” “Neither I nor my attorney have been contacted about this 180-degree change in Motorola’s representation concerning my dismissal.”

Liska told the WSJ he didn’t find out about the “for cause” part until he read about the SEC filing on chicagobusiness.com, the Web site for Crain’s Chicago Business. (Liska, by the way, has a magnificent Chicago accent.)

Motorola didn’t offer any details to the WSJ, but said that it was in “full compliance” with its financial reporting requirements. Meanwhile, a Motorola rep tells us that: “All public information is in Motorola’s proxy statement. We cannot provide any additional detail.”

Know more? Paul, are you out there? Drop me a line via [email protected] or the contact info below.

