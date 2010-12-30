Verizon To Waste Time On Home Automation System

I don’t feel like getting up.

Photo: ishane via Flickr

Verizon is planning to build a system that will let users control their home lights, thermostat, door locks, and other features from a wireless phone, computer, or FiOS TV.Yes, Verizon the phone company. This is the weirdest misfit since Google began testing self-driving cars.



Apparently, the idea is to show some great new uses for all that bandwidth consumers can get through Verizon. But home automation is one of those tech-industry mirages that crops up in waves every few years–remember all those X10 popup ads? Nokia got into it a couple years ago, before loading the project off to a smaller company that didn’t do much of anything with it. Microsoft was showing off home automation prototypes in its Microsoft Home almost a decade ago, but never actually shipped a home automation product. Popular Mechanics did a feature on the automated home back in 2005…and another one in 1939.

These products never take off because they’re expensive, require deep technical knowledge or expensive consultants to set up, and solve a problem that most people simply don’t have. It’s not that hard to turn on the lights or turn up the thermostat when we get home, and most of us aren’t neurotic enough to bother checking a security camera when we’re out.

Maybe Verizon is looking at the recent resurgence of interactive TV–that other great tech mirage from the last 20 years–and figured that the public (and its investors) were suffering from a similar amnesia about home automation.

Verizon will be demonstrating the project at the Consumer Electronics Show next week, and will begin running a free pilot program in New Jersey in January. The company’s promotional video is below.





