What Is AOL, Anyway?

Here’s a question that’s much harder to answer than it should be: What is AOL?



Yes, we all know that eventually, AOL is going to be nothing but a media company — a “Time Inc. for the 21st Century,” as one exec put it.

But what is AOL right now, as it prepares to spin-off from Time Warner next week?

Depends who you ask.

Ask Tim Armstrong and, ignoring AOL’s 5.4 million ISP subscribers, he’d break it into four pieces:

AOL Media — blogs like Engadget and Daily Finance and Patch, a network of local news blogs.

AOL Advertising — AOL’s ad network, ad.com

AOL Products — Communication products like AOL Mail and AIM

AOL Ventures — Companies AOL acquired and now wants to divest, like Bebo.

Ask analysts and they’ll break AOL into 4 seperate revenue streams:

Access, which through ISP subscriptions and through the traffic ISP subscribers bring, accounts for 60% of AOL’s EBIDTA this year.

Display, search, and third-party advertising makes up the other 40%.

Consumers would probably break up AOL by its many, many brands. These include (and we say include, because we’d be fools to say we could definitively list them all):

Instant messaging tools AIM and ICQ

AOL Mail.

Video search engine Truveo.

Social network Bebo.

Userplane, an acquired company which describes itself as a builder of “Web based applications that include audio/video chat and a/v recorder, for community and corporate use.”

Online maps and driving directions tool MapQuest.

Blog search engine Surphace.

Patch, a network of local news blogs.

Events site Going.com

About 80 or AOL Media brands:

We’d break up AOL into businesses and brands the company will keep, those it would keep but rather sell, and those it would sell but shut down if it has to:

It will keep:

All the media sites that work

AOL Mail

AIM.

Patch

It would sell, but keep if it has to:

Advertising.com

Bebo

MapQuest

ICQ

It would sell or shut down:

Truveo

Surphace

Don’t Miss: AOLers vent: they ‘spit us out like used gum’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.