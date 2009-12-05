What Is AOL, Anyway?

Nicholas Carlson
AOL reception at its NYC headquarters

Here’s a question that’s much harder to answer than it should be: What is AOL?

Yes, we all know that eventually, AOL is going to be nothing but a media company — a “Time Inc. for the 21st Century,” as one exec put it.

But what is AOL right now, as it prepares to spin-off from Time Warner next week?

Depends who you ask.

Ask Tim Armstrong and, ignoring AOL’s 5.4 million ISP subscribers, he’d break it into four pieces:

  • AOL Media — blogs like Engadget and Daily Finance and Patch, a network of local news blogs.
  • AOL Advertising — AOL’s ad network, ad.com
  • AOL Products — Communication products like AOL Mail and AIM
  • AOL Ventures — Companies AOL acquired and now wants to divest, like Bebo.

Ask analysts and they’ll break AOL into 4 seperate revenue streams:

  • Access, which through ISP subscriptions and through the traffic ISP subscribers bring, accounts for 60% of AOL’s EBIDTA this year.
  • Display, search, and third-party advertising makes up the other 40%.

Consumers would probably break up AOL by its many, many brands. These include (and we say include, because we’d be fools to say we could definitively list them all):

  • Instant messaging tools AIM and ICQ
  • AOL Mail.
  • Video search engine Truveo.
  • Social network Bebo.
  • Userplane, an acquired company which describes itself as a builder of  “Web based applications that include audio/video chat and a/v recorder, for community and corporate use.”
  • Online maps and driving directions tool MapQuest.
  • Blog search engine Surphace.
  • Patch, a network of local news blogs.
  • Events site Going.com
  • About 80 or AOL Media brands:
AOL's media brands
We’d break up AOL into businesses and brands the company will keep, those it would keep but rather sell, and those it would sell but shut down if it has to:

It will keep:

  • All the media sites that work
  • AOL Mail
  • AIM.
  • Patch

It would sell, but keep if it has to:

  • Advertising.com
  • Bebo
  • MapQuest
  • ICQ

It would sell or shut down:

  • Truveo
  • Surphace

