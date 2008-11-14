What The Heck Happened To The Site?

We’re in the middle of that dreaded technology upgrade we mentioned an hour or so ago. The site’s working intermittently, but will probably be shaky and/or slow for the next couple of hours. Apologies in advance. (We also lost a few comments in the conversion…apologies for that, too).



WHAT’S CHANGED

By popular request, you should now be able to:

Access all of our sites from the Nav-bar

Make comments across all three sites using the same login

You should also still be able to access each site directly through its URL.

If you see anything unusual, godawful, or broken, we’d be grateful if you would let us know: [email protected].

Thanks again for your patience.

