The Best Workplace Models Of The Future [SLIDE DECK]

Technology and globalization has completely changed how we live and work, and employers are trying to figure out how best to run their companies. If people are happier and get most of their big ideas outside the office, how important is it to physically be present?



It depends on what kind of company you are, says Kay Sargent, vice-president of Teknion, a manufacturer of high-end office systems and furniture. Each company has to decide what is most important to them and choose a culture and workspace that works for its team.

In the future workplace, there are four models — Fixed, Motion, Mobile and Distance. Teknion uses Pixar, Google, IBM and Skype as examples of these models in a PowerPoint presentation that they’ve shared with us.

