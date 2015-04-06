It's been 5 years since the iPad was unveiled -- look how terrible the first one was

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty.

The first iPad was released on April 3, 2010, and it’s come a long way since then.

The iPad Air 2, which Apple launched late last year, is a super slim, powerful, and gorgeous device.

But I couldn’t say the same about the first iPad. The original iPad was a revolutionary device at the time — some believed it could eventually replace your laptop.

Critics praised Apple for launching apps that were actually optimised for the iPad’s larger screen that weren’t just stretched-out iPhone apps.

Still, like any first-generation tech product, the original iPad had a lot of limitations.

