It's been 5 years since the iPad was unveiled -- look how terrible the first one was

The first iPad was released on April 3, 2010, and it’s come a long way since then.
The iPad Air 2, which Apple launched late last year, is a super slim, powerful, and gorgeous device.
But I couldn’t say the same about the first iPad. The original iPad was a revolutionary device at the time — some believed it could eventually replace your laptop.
Critics praised Apple for launching apps that were actually optimised for the iPad’s larger screen that weren’t just stretched-out iPhone apps.
Still, like any first-generation tech product, the original iPad had a lot of limitations.
It didn't have any cameras, so no video chatting, taking selfies, or awkwardly holding up your iPad to take a photo.
It was a lot thicker too. The first iPad was half an inch thick, while today's iPad is only 0.2 inches thin.
Apple's newer iPads are easier to hold, too. The first iPad had a curved back that made it a little thicker.
The screen was way less sharp, too. In fact, it only packed 132 pixels per inch, which is half as sharp as the iPad Air 2.
