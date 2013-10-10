Barcelona's La Sagrada Familia Has Been Under Construction Since 1882 -- Here's What It Will Look Like When It's Done

La Sagrada Família in Barcelona has long been one of the most recognisable landmarks in Spain and it isn’t even finished yet. Work on the church, which was designed by legendary Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi, began 131 years ago, in 1882, and continues to this day.

At the time of Gaudi’s death, the church was approximately a quarter finished. It is expected to be finished in 2026, on the 100-year anniversary of Gaudi’s death.

It has taken so long to complete due to challenges over the intense complexity of the design, the money needed to fund it and a building interruption from the Spanish Civil War.

The video below shows a digital rendering of what the final church will look like after construction is completed.

The video goes through the various stages of construction, so if all you want to see is the finished building, skip ahead to 1:14:

