Here's The Secret Fed Minutes You WON'T See Tomorrow

We get the minutes of the Fed meetings. I think we get the substance of what is discussed. But I don’t think we get the full story of what is said. I wonder if any of the conversation goes like this:



Bernanke:

While I do not see a double dip in the next 18 months I am certain that growth will be substantially below historic trend. For the economy to recover and unemployment to fall by a meaningful amount GDP must be at least 4%. We will not get that. There is substantial risk that 2011 could see average growth of only 1.5%.

The economy is unlikely to get any support on the fiscal side. It is a shoe-in that taxes on income over $250k are going up. The stimulus money is running out fast. There will be no new stimulus from Congress. All of the new Governors are going to look at the books and declare an emergency. Cut-backs in State budgets are a certainty in 2011.

Therefore the Fed must shoulder the complete burden of sustaining growth. To do this we must take unprecedented risks. We must go where no other reserve currency central bank has gone in modern history. We must monetise an additional 20% of outstanding public debt.

Hawk:

Jeepers Ben! You’re talking a QE-2 of $1.6 trillion! Think of the message you are sending! You are debasing the currency by a very meaningful amount!

Moderate:

I’m supportive of Ben’s shock and awe approach. But let’s agree on one thing. We can’t announce that we are targeting inflation. We would create a risk of a run on the dollar that we couldn’t control. OK?

Bernanke:

I agree to take this idea off the table at this time. But if we do not see growth I will bring back inflation targeting . It will be the final arrow in my quiver.

Ben-Sheep #1:

I agree with Ben in every way! We should commit to a mega program now. If we do it small we will not be able to do it again. There would be too much public opposition.

Hawk:

Are we so sure that we can reverse the effect of this? This much liquidity could turn on us very quickly. Ben has said he is “confident” this can be done. I have very serious reservations.

Ben-Sheep #2:

Fiddlesticks! The NY Fed did a 28-day reverse repo for $5b just last month. The experiment worked perfectly. That is your roadmap of how QE will be reversed! Stop being such a worrywart!

Moderate:

There is no loan demand. Not even for 4% mortgages. Who’s to say if we drive rates down another 20bp that this will change. The only thing that QE-2 will do is to enrich the banks at the expense of savers. Is that a good trade off?

Bernanke:

QE-2 will not destroy savers. It will merely force them into buying risky equities. As for the financial getting fat; that is the plan. The more money they make, including Fannie and Freddie, the faster they can write off their lousy loan portfolios. We can’t have strong growth without strong financials. That is just a fact of life.

Moderate:

Don’t we just risk another dangerous bubble? If we drive stocks up they will just have to fall when the process must end. Some of these investments you are driving people into are trading at 2X’s sales or a 35PE.

Bernanke:

Good point. My response is that QE is not temporary. It is permanent. In fact I would advocate that the Fed acquire a minimum of 20% of debt AND agree to sustain it at that level as a % of GDP. As the economy flares up, we would buy more and more. In that way QE is self-sustaining. We will never have a business cycle again. Markets will always go up, never down. Jobs will be plentiful. Unemployment will fall. The economy will prosper. And I will get my picture back on the cover of Time magazine.

Moderate:

Don’t we risk some distortions in the bond market if we buy so much? There is only a bit over $500b of 10 year plus paper. And you want to buy 1.6T?

Bernanke:

It will become necessary for Treasury to guarantee the new debts of a number of states. When that happens, we will put that paper on our POMO buy list. In answer to your direct question; yes I will buy short date paper. I don’t care what it takes. I have a snap answer to your every objection!

Hawk:

Can we do that? I mean can we buy up State debt?

Bernanke:

I bought 1.5trillion of busted mortgage paper. I can buy anything I want.

Moderate:

QE was an appropriate and successful response to the worst recession since the Great Depression. It was an emergency measure to address emergency conditions. We are not in an emergency today. Our banks are not failing; as you say, they are making a bundle. We have to remember that savers are also consumers. We are taking their income and they are spending less. Have we really considered the implications of this? Should we do something much smaller; say a limited program of only $500b? Should we hold back some of our remaining chips in case we actually have a real emergency at some point?

Hawk:

Yeah! I’m for a small program at best. If we do it large we run the risk of oil going over 100 a barrel in just a few months. What would that do for us? The trade deficit would explode! Consumers would get squeezed. Bye bye Wal-Mart if we see $4 gas! We are taking a big risk with this.

Bernanke:

Shock and awe, baby. Shock and awe.

Bernanke-Sheep#3:

Love that shock and awe! Let’s end this discussion. Ben has the votes he needs so you naysayers and party poopers really don’t have a choice. It would look much better in the press if we had only one dissenter for this important vote. Get on board or else. This is Ben’s World now!

Bernanke:

Vote this my way! I want to see only one negative vote. My way or the highway!

