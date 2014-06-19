Here's The Ultra-Simple Explanation Of What The Fed Is Doing

“The Fed, whether run by Ben Bernanke or Janet Yellen, is in no rush, after so many head fakes over the last four years, to jeopardize the recovery by tightening too soon or reducing accommodation too quickly. That’s it. Full stop.”

That’s from Dan Greenhaus at BTIG (@danBTIG) and we think it’s the most succinct characterization of what’s happening with the Fed and the economy.

Basically, there’s evidence that the economy is picking up, but as we said yesterday, Yellen is a dove and will not risk a premature tightening. That’s it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.