Awesome Social Media Marketing Parody Site Takes Web By Storm

Nicholas Carlson
That's what she twittered

Social media marketing is the practice of convincing consumer-facing companies that they do not understand new technologies for reaching consumers – and then selling solutions to that problem.

The business requires lots of jargon. This opens it up to easy parody.

For example, social media marketing guy Mike Phillips has created a site called “What The F— Is My Social Media Strategy.”

It’s mission: “Making it up so you don’t have to.”

How it works: Mike came up with two columns, one full of jargon-y nouns and one full of jargon-y verbs.

Nouns:

  • audience
  • conversations
  • content
  • experiences
  • super users
  • branded utilities
  • top line overview
  • social currency
  • influencers
  • engagement
  • word of mouth
  • buzz
  • interest
  • viral
  • communities
  • tribes

Verbs:

  • facilitate
  • drive
  • foster
  • motivate
  • encourage
  • amplify
  • break through
  • maximise
  • minimise
  • leverage
  • harness
  • enhance
  • humanise
  • multiply
  • repurpose

Then, Mike’s site mixes the verbs and nouns together and comes up with a strategy social meda marketers can BS clients with.

There’s a “I’ve already f—ng used that one” link that brings up a new pitch, if necessary.

Some examples:

  • “Target influencers with engaging assets to act as platforms for conversation.”
  • “Increase organic growth by exposing audiences to the brand through breakthrough viral communications”
  • “Enhance the customer experience by facilitating authentic conversations”

Go check out the site. We promise you’ll spend a good 45 to 75 seconds clicking through “strategy” after “strategy.”

