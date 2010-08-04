Awesome Social Media Marketing Parody Site Takes Web By Storm

Social media marketing is the practice of convincing consumer-facing companies that they do not understand new technologies for reaching consumers – and then selling solutions to that problem.
The business requires lots of jargon. This opens it up to easy parody.
For example, social media marketing guy Mike Phillips has created a site called “What The F— Is My Social Media Strategy.”
It’s mission: “Making it up so you don’t have to.”
How it works: Mike came up with two columns, one full of jargon-y nouns and one full of jargon-y verbs.
Nouns:
- audience
- conversations
- content
- experiences
- super users
- branded utilities
- top line overview
- social currency
- influencers
- engagement
- word of mouth
- buzz
- interest
- viral
- communities
- tribes
Verbs:
- facilitate
- drive
- foster
- motivate
- encourage
- amplify
- break through
- maximise
- minimise
- leverage
- harness
- enhance
- humanise
- multiply
- repurpose
Then, Mike’s site mixes the verbs and nouns together and comes up with a strategy social meda marketers can BS clients with.
There’s a “I’ve already f—ng used that one” link that brings up a new pitch, if necessary.
Some examples:
- “Target influencers with engaging assets to act as platforms for conversation.”
- “Increase organic growth by exposing audiences to the brand through breakthrough viral communications”
- “Enhance the customer experience by facilitating authentic conversations”
Go check out the site. We promise you’ll spend a good 45 to 75 seconds clicking through “strategy” after “strategy.”
