Awesome Social Media Marketing Parody Site Takes Web By Storm

Social media marketing is the practice of convincing consumer-facing companies that they do not understand new technologies for reaching consumers – and then selling solutions to that problem.



The business requires lots of jargon. This opens it up to easy parody.

For example, social media marketing guy Mike Phillips has created a site called “What The F— Is My Social Media Strategy.”

It’s mission: “Making it up so you don’t have to.”

How it works: Mike came up with two columns, one full of jargon-y nouns and one full of jargon-y verbs.

Nouns:

audience

conversations

content

experiences

super users

branded utilities

top line overview

social currency

influencers

engagement

word of mouth

buzz

interest

viral

communities

tribes

Verbs:

facilitate

drive

foster

motivate

encourage

amplify

break through

maximise

minimise

leverage

harness

enhance

humanise

multiply

repurpose

Then, Mike’s site mixes the verbs and nouns together and comes up with a strategy social meda marketers can BS clients with.

There’s a “I’ve already f—ng used that one” link that brings up a new pitch, if necessary.

Some examples:

“Target influencers with engaging assets to act as platforms for conversation.”

“Increase organic growth by exposing audiences to the brand through breakthrough viral communications”

“Enhance the customer experience by facilitating authentic conversations”

Go check out the site. We promise you’ll spend a good 45 to 75 seconds clicking through “strategy” after “strategy.”

