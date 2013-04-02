Here's What The Babies From 'Baby Geniuses' Look Like Today

Leo, Myles, and Gerry Fitzgerald all shared the role of twins Sly and Whit in the 1999 movie “Baby Geniuses.”



Now, the Fitzgerald brothers are incredible hockey players and all three of them committed to Bemidji State University to play hockey starting in the 2014-2015 season. The triplets have dominated as the top three leading scorers on their junior hockey club team, the Victoria Grizzlies (via Deadspin).

Here are Myles and Gerry golfing with some friends (they are the shorter guys of the group):

TwitterYou can see Leo’s photo here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.