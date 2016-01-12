Here's what auto execs think about Faraday Future's CES concept car

The Detroit Auto Show follows hot on the heels of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. And this year in the Motor City, the auto industry is getting a chance to react to the newest car company in the world, Faraday Future.

At CES, Faraday pulled the cover off both its formerly cryptic business plan and an incredibly exotic and futuristic concept car, the FFZero1.

On day one of press previews in Detroit, we asked a few auto execs from General Motors what they think of Faraday and the car. GM was the other car maker with a big story at CES, where it rolled out its Bolt all-electric, long range vehicle.

Some execs were impressed. Some were not.

Mark Reuss, Executive Vice President, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, GM

They’re got some money, they have got some people, and they look serious.

Andrew Smith, Executive Director, Global Cadillac Design

They were talking about a platform and about connectivity. I was expecting to see some of that in the concept car. I think they had two stories going on at the same time, but they’re a company to watch.

John Laukner, Chief Technology Officer, GM

I haven’t really formed an opinion of Faraday Future. There’s been a lot that’s been rumoured about the people they’re trying to attract and what they’re trying to do. They showed a concept car, which is fine, but that bears no resemblance to what they would do in production. We’ll have to see how Faraday Future actually develops.

Bryan Nesbitt, Executive Director, Global Design, Buick

I was very excited, and then disappointed. They did a great job with the build-up — and then they showed a one-seat sports car!

We’re not through asking the industry about Faraday, so check back for more opinions as the Detroit Auto Show continues.

