What Teens Want: A Fascinating Music And Recession Study

These kids are buying music, even in a recession.

If you liked the Amazing Media Habits of 8-18 Year Olds, which offered a glimpse inside a new generation’s interaction with a new media world, you’re going to like this fascinating look at teens and the music business.Tina Wells, the CEO of Buzz Marketing Group, created this presentation based on Buzz’s survey of about a 1,000 boys and girls aged 13-19 years old in March. The marketing firm dug up some fascinating facts about how teens discover, buy, and share music these days.



Some fascinating take-aways:

When a new song debuts, most kids download the song on iTunes or listen to it on MySpace or Pandora.

74% of female teens say they don’t download music illegally.

When asked ‘Would you buy an iPad?” 64% of teens said no.

Boys prefer blogs (63%), while girls prefer magazines (55%).

13 year olds still hear new music first on the radio, not on the Internet or from TV videos.

Since 2008, popularity in hip-hop and R&B music has declined, while rock is getting a boost.

85% of teens said they cut down spending during the recession, but clothing and dining out were among the top cuts. Buying music is 6th on the list of spending cuts.

Flip through the report here >

