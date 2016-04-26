These are the clothes that teens actually think are cool

Teens are very particular when it comes to what they like and what they don’t like.

In its semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey, Piper Jaffray found out what clothing brands and styles teens prefer.

The images below show what the top trends for teens are.

Unsurprisingly, active wear reigns supreme. However, jeans — which have long been regarded as a dead-and-gone trend — have made their way back. But still, jeans’ popularity pales in comparison to that of leggings and Lululemon apparel.

For males, Nike — specifically Jordans — are on top. Though some male teens still prefer to wear preppy clothes, make no mistake: the majority prefer activewear.

To find this information, Piper Jaffray surveyed roughly 6,500 teens across the country. On average, these teens were 16.5 years old. Below is a breakdown of what trends teens like the most. Though some may have the tendency to scoff at teens’ interests, retailers would be wise to pay heed; this is where the increasingly important demographic wants to spend its money.

