What Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and 13 other tech visionaries were like in college

The tech industry is legendarily built on the brilliance of college dropouts. Steve Jobs didn’t finish. Neither did Bill Gates or Larry Ellison.

But just because they didn’t all walk at graduation — or make it to their second semester — doesn’t mean they weren’t shaped by their years in the Ivory Tower.

Gates became friends with Steve Ballmer at Harvard, Ellison learned he was a pretty good computer programmer at the University of Illinois, and Jobs considered his time at Reed College among the most valuable experiences of his life.

Meanwhile, Peter Thiel — who actually did graduate from Stanford — now thinks college is such a waste of time that he offers $US100,000 scholarships to students who want to bypass college and start innovating now.

What can we say, everyone’s experience is different.

This is an update of an article originally by Aaron Taube.

