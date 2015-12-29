A teacher explains what teachers really do all day

In a speech at a Campaign for America’s Future event, National Education Association president and teacher Lily Eskelsen Garcia gave a rousing explanation for what the teaching profession entails.

After starting the speech by saying teachers needed to educate politicians on what the typical teacher does in a typical day, she rattled off a long list, at auctioneer-level speed, of what a teacher does all day.

She listed everything from checking for head lice to challenging racism to, of course, teaching reading and writing.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh

