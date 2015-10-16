Taylor Swift claims she was totally unpopular in school and told a depressing story about being snubbed by friends to prove it

These days, Taylor Swift is constantly surrounded by an army of gorgeous girl friends including models Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss.

But growing up, Swift says she didn’t have many female friends despite desperately wanting some. Back then, she looked like a lot of other middle schoolers:

Instagram/Taylor Swift Taylor Swift at age 12

Life as a middle schooler is hard. And for Swift it was no better. She tells GQ’s Chuck Klosterman a sad story about her “friends” blowing her off on a trip to the mall. Only when she showed up there with her mum, all her friends were on a shopping trip already and had excluded her.

Klosterman writes about the sad tale, which sounds like it’s straight out of the movie “Mean Girls”:

She tells a story about middle school, when she called several of her peers on the phone and asked if they wanted to go shopping. Every girl had a different excuse for why she couldn’t go. Eventually, Swift’s mother agreed to take her to the local mall. When they arrived, Swift saw all of the girls she had called on the phone, goofing around in Victoria’s Secret. “I just remember my mum looking at me and saying, We’re going to King of Prussia Mall. Which is the big, big mall in Pennsylvania, 45 minutes away. So we left and went to the better mall. My mum let me escape from certain things that were too painful to deal with. And we talked about it the whole ride there, and we had a good time shopping.”

Swift says that lonely feeling probably drives her to keep her female friends close now. She’s never had them before, and she doesn’t want to lose them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.