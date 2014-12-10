Here's What The Leftists That Greek Investors Are Terrified Of Actually Want

REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis Alexis Tsipras, the head of Greece’s leftist Syriza group, waves at supporters during a pre-election rally in Athens June 14, 2012.

Greek stocks got absolutely wrecked today, crashing by nearly 13%. That’s all on the back of the prime minister announcing early presidential elections. People don’t think he has enough support from Greece’s parliament to get a president approved, which would cause a snap general election.

And according to most polls, that election would be won by Syriza, a crew of radical left-wingers who are demanding an end to Greece’s austerity. Due to a weird Greek electoral law, if they got the most votes in a snap election, Syriza would be granted an extra 50 seats in parliament, strengthening them even more.

But what do they actually want?

The first thing to know is that Syriza isn’t really a political party as such: It’s a coalition. For example, although Syriza’s position isn’t to abandon the use of the euro, the Left Platform bloc that makes up a big chunk of the alliance does want to quit the single currency.

As a result they haven’t got a crystal clear manifesto full of policies, but between the statement of intent published at their conference in 2013, and a speech given by leader Alexis Tsipras in September, we can get a pretty good idea.

A lot Syriza’s economic platform relates back to the Memorandum of Understanding between Greece and its international lenders, known as the Troika (the IMF, European Commission and European Central Bank). The agreement has meant some severe economic changes for Greece, like heavy reductions to public-sector pay, and Syriza want the whole thing torn up.

Tsipras gave a speech in Thessaloniki three months ago that provides the building blocks of Syriza’s programme:

The bottom line of all of this is that it’s extremely expensive. The disagreements between Syriza and the finance ministry as to whether this will all cost are pretty cosmetic. With 10-year bond yields at over 8%, any extra spending will be very difficult. Government spending might well be a very positive thing for Greece right now, but borrowing in a currency that it’s not in charge of complicates that.

So the Syriza programme also implies almost no co-operation at all with European institutions. The coalition is demanding things from the ECB and European Union that it simply won’t do (like fund its programmes). That means that for the first time, there may be an entire EU member state just refusing to go along with European policy, which is a massive challenge for the whole continent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.