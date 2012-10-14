Priceless Photos Of Supreme Court Justices When They Were Young And Carefree

Photo: Loren Sztajer at www.flickr.com and SupremeCourt.gov
It seems strange, but before they took their seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, the justices played sports, went to school, and maybe even got into trouble like the rest of us. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a cheerleader. Stephen Breyer was on the debate team.
And Samuel Alito had “great and ineffable thoughts.”
But the school days are gone, and you might not even recognise some of the justices in their younger days.
So, what did the justices look like before having to rule on health care, affirmative action, and surveillance laws?
Left: Thomas in his undergraduate years at The College of the Holy Cross. He graduated in 1971.
Left: Kennedy, dressed in his Cub Scout uniform, poses with his little brother Tim, circa 1946.
Sotomayor's Princeton yearbook photo--she graduated summa cum laude in 1976, also winning a Pyne Prize, the school's top award for academic excellence.
Left: Alito in his Princeton undergraduate days, where he was a Woodrow Wilson Scholar, 'thinking great and ineffable thoughts,' as his yearbook puts it.
Left: Scalia, the empirically proven funniest judge on the Supreme Court, is pictured here at Xavier High School in Manhattan in 1953.
