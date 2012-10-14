Priceless Photos Of Supreme Court Justices When They Were Young And Carefree

Photo: Loren Sztajer at www.flickr.com and SupremeCourt.gov

It seems strange, but before they took their seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, the justices played sports, went to school, and maybe even got into trouble like the rest of us. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a cheerleader. Stephen Breyer was on the debate team.



And Samuel Alito had “great and ineffable thoughts.”

But the school days are gone, and you might not even recognise some of the justices in their younger days.

So, what did the justices look like before having to rule on health care, affirmative action, and surveillance laws?

