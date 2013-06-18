12 Reasons Superman Reboot 'Man Of Steel' Is Soaring At theatres

Warning:



Spoilers follow.”Superman: Man of Steel” is soaring at theatres.

Since its opening Thursday, the film has earned a remarkable $125 million in the U.S.

Warner Bros. has been trying to find a way to bring a Superman reboot back to the big screen for a while. There are plenty of reasons why they got it right this time.

After an early screening last Tuesday, we left thinking the film was good — not great.

After seeing the film a second time over the weekend with excited moviegoers in a more relaxed atmosphere and without expectations, we enjoyed director Zack Snyder’s take on Superman much more.

Not only does Snyder’s version have longevity for a newly-announced sequel, but a “Justice League” film as well.

