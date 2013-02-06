How Well Do You Know Your Super Bowl Ads?

Laura Stampler
Photo: MBUSA / YouTube

This Sunday, advertisers tried to pull out all the stops for their $4 million 30-second Super Bowl commercial slots. That often meant shelling out even more money to secure a huge celebrity to star in the ad.But was it worth it?

An ad isn’t just about creating a good show, but making sure consumers remember what the commercial was actually for.

It has only been a few days, but can you remember which company’s ads these huge celebrities starred in? You might remember Amy Poehler’s spot, but what did fellow SNL alum Tracy Morgan plug in the big game? It’s all about brand recognition.

Can you remember the Super Bowl ad Amy Poehler was in?

Can you remember the Super Bowl ad Bar Refaeli was in?

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model had a long and awkward make-out session in Go Daddy's ad.

Can you remember what Super Bowl ad Oprah was in?

Can you remember what Super Bowl ad Willem Dafoe was in?

Can you remember what Super Bowl ad Kaley Cuoco was in?

Can you remember what Super Bowl ad Stevie Wonder was in?

Wonder starred in two Bud Light commercials as a voodoo priest.

Can you remember what Super Bowl ad Kate Upton was in?

Can you remember what Super Bowl ad Tracy Morgan was in?

Can you remember what ad Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen were in?

Can you remember what Super Bowl ad Psy was in?

Can you remember what Super Bowl ad Zoe Saldana was in?

Can you remember what Super Bowl ad Danica Patrick was in?

Patrick is the quintessential Go Daddy girl.

Can you remember what Super Bowl ad Usher was in?

Those ads made it to the Super Bowl ...

