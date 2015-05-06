What 8 super-successful people wish they knew at 22

At 22, you were just graduating from college, entering the “real world,” and embarking on your professional journey.

Looking back, maybe you’d rewrite your past — or, perhaps you’re content with the decisions you made at that time in your life. Either way, there are probably a few things you wish you knew then that you know now.

That’s exactly what LinkedIn asked its network of top minds across all fields to write about for its latest “If I Were 22” editorial package.

Successful thought leaders — also known as Influencers — shared original posts, along with pictures of their younger selves, filled with pearls of wisdom for new grads based on what they wish they had known at 22.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.