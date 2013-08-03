Here's What Successful People Do On The Weekend

Everyone wants more time in a weekend.
Most people look forward to some sort of relaxation while others use it as a time to catch up on household chores, errands or even work.
What’s the best use of this precious time? It’s somewhat relative.
Taking a look at how these successful people use the time might give you a few ideas.
Produced by Robert Libetti
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.