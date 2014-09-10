What 11 Extremely Successful People Learned From Failure

Oprah Winfrey says the worst time in her professional life came in 2012, when the Oprah Winfrey Network's ratings were in the tank a year after launch.

In a 2013 commencement speech at Harvard, Winfrey says that while critics bagged on the network, which was losing money at the time, she worked through it by telling herself that failure is an illusion.

'There is no such thing as failure. Failure is just life trying to move us in another direction,' Winfrey says. 'Now when you're down there in the hole, it looks like failure. So this past year I had to spoon feed those words to myself. And when you're down in the hole, when that moment comes, it's really ok to feel bad for a little while. Give yourself time to mourn what you think you may have lost but then here's the key, learn from every mistake because every experience, encounter, and particularly your mistakes are there to teach you and force you into being more who you are.'

Ultimately, Winfrey was able to get OWN moving in the right direction, and the network turned a profit in 2013.