What 11 highly successful people eat for lunch

Rafael Neddermeyer / Getty Michael Phelps apparently loves a meatball sub.

We’re always being told breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but if, like me, you appreciate your time in bed, you probably never leave enough time in the morning to grab some toast.

This means you’re ravenous by lunchtime, and bound to enjoy your cuisine more than any early morning porridge.

Successful people are known to start their days with exercise routines and healthy breakfasts, in a way that many of us just don’t. But what do they do when lunchtime rolls around? Are you likely to bump into Bill Gates in Pret A Manger?

We looked into what 13 highly successful people reportedly eat for lunch. You might find some of their choices surprisingly relatable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.