What 11 Highly Successful People Eat For Breakfast

How do the most successful people start their days?
From getting up early to exercise routines, the mornings are an important time to reflect and get your mind and body ready for the long and productive day ahead.
This includes getting the fuel you need to face the world.
Fibre, yogurt, and berries seem to be a popular morning meal for the most successful people. And they’re clearly on to something. Studies show that fibre improves cognitive health, yogurt does wonders for the digestive system, and berries can improve both memory and motor coordination.
From TV host Al Roker and Whole Foods founder John Mackey’s smoothie recipes to Richard Branson’s morning fruit salad and grains, h
Here’s what 11 successful people eat for breakfast every single day.
When the 'Today' show weather forecaster is in between television segments -- typically between 7:40 and 8:15 a.m. -- he drinks a protein smoothie that consists of protein powder, fibre powder, eight ounces of almond milk, frozen berries, ginger, and a little agave nectar. Sometimes Roker throws in almond butter.
John Mackey, founder of Whole Foods Market, likes his breakfast smoothies to include fruits and greens.
A well-known healthy eater, Mackey makes a smoothie every morning that includes almond, oat, rice, or soy milk, fresh fruit, and kale or spinach leaves.
Every morning, Branson eats a fruit salad and muesli, a granola-like dish most popular in Germany and Switzerland.
On occasion, Branson will eat kippers, an oily fish that's been unpopular for decades, reports Christine Lagorio-Chafkin at
Inc.
As soon as she gets up, Burke drinks eight ounces of water before making different shakes for her entire family. Her own shake includes:
-
8 - 10 oz. coconut water
-
cup of frozen mixed berries
-
1 tbsp Omega 3-6-9 oils
-
1 scoop of whey protein powder
-
1 scoop of mixed green powder
'I do not believe that anyone should skip breakfast EVER,' Burke wrote in ModernMom. 'Honestly, I stumble to the coffee pot each morning and have no appetite for food while I am rushing to get myself and my kids ready and out the door. However, I make it a point for all of us to start our day right and set us on our healthy way every day.'
In a 1979 interview with reporter Katherine Hadley at The Sun, Britain's first female Prime Minister said she tried to 'eat little.' When she did eat, the 'Iron Lady' preferred coffee and half a grapefruit.
'I don't have a big breakfast to give me energy for the rest of the day,' said Thatcher.
The crooner's first breakfast includes 'waffles with flax and almond butter and a scrambled egg.'
The he works out.
Then he eats another egg or protein shake.
'I mostly workout so I can eat religiously,' he told Bon Appetit.
As soon as she wakes, Ripa drinks a cappuccino with half-and-half that her husband makes her. While hosting her show, she'll have more caffeine: a triple-shot skim latte.
'I never eat breakfast until after the show,' Ripa told Bon Appetit. 'I can't seem to focus my mind if my stomach is digesting ... I usually have my yogurt and granola after the show. I find that if I eat beforehand, I'm just making digesting sounds.'
Gluskin Sheff's chief economist and strategist starts his mornings healthy with 'half a cup of 0% Greek yogurt with berries and a handful of bran flakes.'
Bucking the modern trend of eating light, Britain's beloved Prime Minister always ate a big breakfast, which included a poached egg, toast, jam, cold meats, grapefruit -- and whiskey soda.
And he preferred his meal to be brought on two trays, reported
The Telegraph. In the first tray, Churchill wanted the poached egg, toast, jam, butter, coffee and milk, jug of cold milk, and cold chicken or other meats. On the second tray, he liked his grapefruit, sugar bowl, glass of orange squash, and a whisky soda.
After eating, he would wash his hands and smoke a morning cigar.
Besides hosting 'Last Call with Carson Daly' on NBC, Daly also does TV and radio in the morning starting at 6, so 'eating breakfast is tough,' he told Bon Appetit.
He typically has oatmeal with blueberries and coffee, he told the magazine, while listening to music.
'I always eat a banana at some point in the morning, and I'll have a hard-boiled egg now and again, but my breakfast is usually oatmeal.'
