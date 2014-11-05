Here's The 1 Thing Successful People Do At Work Every Morning

Everyone’s morning routine is different. Some professionals grab a cup of coffee and check their email as soon as they arrive at the office, while others spend those first few minutes organising their desk and updating their to-do list.

But the one thing all successful people do when they arrive at work, no matter their mood or schedule, is greet their teams.

“This effort trumps all the organisation you must eventually do at your desk for one important reason: No matter how strategic you are in planning your day, your results are tied directly to the efforts of a synergistic, motivated team,” says Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and the author of “Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behaviour and Thrive in Your Job.”

She says the first few minutes of each morning is an expected time to inspire fellow employees with a “healthy dose of respect and good old-fashioned kindness.” It puts forth a positive atmosphere, Taylor explains, and encourages team members to perform at their best for the rest of the day. “To the extent that the entire team adopts this, the results are exponential.”

If all bosses and coworkers — not just the successful ones — made this simple effort a part of their must-do routine each morning, productivity would spike significantly, Taylor says. “At too many companies, managers and employees alike just offer a cursory nod or quick ‘Hi’ in the rush to make a dent in their inbox. The more collegial, humanistic approach adopted by successful leaders (where they stop, make eye contact, and say, ‘Good morning’ with a genuine smile) tells others that they matter, especially at the most stressful part of the day,” she explains. “It’s akin to saying, ‘We’re all in this together, so let’s make this day pleasant and fun.'”

But keep in mind that there’s a difference between being friendly and distracting. “You don’t want to chat endlessly with coworkers or disrupt those who’ve already started working,” Taylor warns. “Successful leaders inherently know how to show their sincerity when greeting the team, and how much time is appropriate to socialize before the effort becomes counterproductive or intrusive.”

Whether you’re an employee or manager, you can role model an upbeat morning demeanor and advance your career by greeting your fellow coworkers, and that includes your boss, she says. “It’s contagious, exudes confidence, and makes you much more approachable.”

