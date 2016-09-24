What Mark Cuban, Richard Branson, and 9 other successful people do on weekends

For some, the weekend’s a sacred retreat from the hustle and bustle of work.
For others, the weekend is a myth — Saturday and Sunday are mere extensions of the workweek and a chance to get ahead of the competition.
Judging from the ways successful people spend their — at least theoretical — time away from work, there really is no right or wrong way to structure your weekends. It’s all about striking the right balance for you.
Here’s how some of the most successful people do it:
Though she admits that she likes to go through her inbox Saturdays, the Huffington Post cofounder has said she never expects a response from her staff.
'If I send an email at 11 at night, it's to get it off my to-do list, but I don't expect a reply,' she told Mashable. 'And I make that very clear, I don't expect replies over the weekend.'
Even when she's not running her beauty empire, the makeup artist turned entrepreneur told the New York Times she still wakes up around 6:30 a.m. and heads to the kitchen for a green juice and then a double espresso. She'll follow this by checking emails, reading The New York Times and The New York Post, and checking in on Yahoo Beauty, of which she was editor-in-chief for about two years.
The rest of her Sunday, however, is spent meandering the streets of Brooklyn with her husband, brunching and shopping with her kids, and having dinner with some of the extended family.
During a Reddit AMA last year, the billionaire Microsoft cofounder told readers that he had just spent his weekend watching his daughter ride horses and enjoying some old-fashioned fun.
'Twenty years ago I would stay in the office for days at a time and not think twice about it -- so I had energy and naivete on my side,' he said. 'Now hopefully I am a bit more mellow but with a little extra wisdom.'
The political journalist told People that she, her girlfriend Susan Mikula, and English Lab occupy a 275-square-foot Manhattan apartment during the week when Maddow tapes her show.
During the weekends, though, they drive three hours so they can retreat to their country home in western Massachusetts.
'Having a place out of the city is a shortcut toward the mental reset I need,' Maddow told People. She also loves spending her Saturdays reading comic books.
The billionaire entrepreneur and 'Shark Tank' cohost told the audience at South by Southwest 2014 that he and his wife try to maintain as normal a home life as possible, especially on the weekends:
'On the weekends we have (a nanny) in the morning, so Tiff and I go work out Saturday mornings. Then the rest of the weekend it's just us. It's us putting them to bed. It's us at dinner. We try to be as normal as possible. The whole idea of someone serving you, this and that, that's not us.'
The best-selling author of 'Outliers' and 'David and Goliath' spends his Sundays drinking tea, reading the newspaper, going for a stroll, going out to brunch, or watching HBO and sports and, as he told HuffPost Black Voices, 'I give thanks for all that I've been given.'
In his spare time, the Google cofounder likes to push his body to the limit in any way he can. This includes roller hockey, ultimate Frisbee, gymnastics, skydiving, and high-flying trapeze.
The Wealthfront CEO said on Quora that he and his wife are big believers in date nights. He says it's amazing how wonderful a few hours over dinner and drinks can be.
'There really aren't fixed time boundaries between your professional and personal life,' he explained. 'That being said, we are all human, and I think you'll see that most of the time I spend on weekends is focused on spending time with people. It's the way I recharge, and it's also the way I keep perspective.'
The 'Project Runway' cohost and mentor told The New York Times that he spends every Sunday at the Metropolitan Museum -- 'I stay there basically until the museum is about to close.'
He dons a suit -- 'I want to prepare myself properly' -- and walks through Central Park to get there.
'I'm a huge lover of art,' he explained. 'I go to the Greek and Roman galleries first. I'll choose different objects to fixate upon. A trip to the Met can be very emotional. There are paintings there that just lift me off the ground. I feel buoyant.'
He then heads to the Balcony Lounge for a glass or two of wine and tea sandwiches and pulls out his iPad to research what he's just seen. 'I have become insatiable on the topic of ancient Rome.'
John, a 'Shark Tank' investor and the head of clothing company FUBU, often prefers to trade in the hustle and bustle of New York City for some quiet time in nature, he told The New York Times.
'I'll wake up at 5:30 a.m. because the fish don't wait for anybody,' he said. 'When I look on my lake, the fog is generally very, very thick. I know then that I'm on time to catch the fish.'
His several-hundred-acre property is home to about 150 hens, from which he'll gather eggs to make breakfast by 9:30 a.m. He'll also batter and fry any fish he's caught to accompany his morning meal.
John also spends time on the area bike trails, checks on his fruit trees, and tends to his million and a half bees. He gets in a little target practice later on in the day by throwing knives before inviting friends over to grill and relax.
As a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live,' Bayer spends her Saturdays working -- and she told The New York Times that she doesn't arrive home until Sunday morning at 5 a.m following the show's after-party.
Much of the rest of her weekend, then, is spent loafing around and recuperating. Bayer says she usually wakes on Sunday around 3 p.m. and spends a good majority of the day on the couch watching TV, tweeting, and eating food that she has delivered to her apartment.
'Sometimes I'll order in three times on Sundays,' Bayer said.
'People think New York is crazy and busy, but it's actually a great place for lazy people to live,' she continued. 'You can order microwaveable popcorn! I'll order, like, those bags of it. But there's a minimum, so then I'll order laundry detergent. I wonder sometimes what the doormen think of me.'
