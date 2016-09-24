12 things successful people do during their lunch break

Do you typically spend your lunch hour scarfing down an unhealthy meal at your desk? Maybe you run out for a quick bite but keep your eyes glued to your smartphone. Or perhaps you just skip lunch altogether.

Experts say your lunch hour is critical for keeping your productivity and energy levels up. Working or rushing through it can be detrimental to your success.

“Your lunch hour is your chance to get refocused, reenergized, and refueled (literally) for the rest of your day,” says Michael Kerr, an international business speaker and author of “The Humour Advantage. “Successful people treat it like the half-time show at a football game — an opportunity to regroup and consider how they’re going to play out the rest of their day.”

Dale Kurow, a New York-based executive coach, agrees. She says the most successful people she knows don’t spend their lunch hour at their desk. They use that time to do things like meet new people, exercise, and read. “Being tied to your desk only expands your waistline and rarely results in making a dent in the pile of work awaiting you.”

Here are 12 things successful people do during their lunch hours:

Yu Han/Business Insider They get up and get out Even on the occasions where you feel you must work through lunch, always get away from your desk -- at least for a few minutes. That's what successful people do, Kerr says. 'In the worst-case scenario, if you have to work through lunch, working in a different location will at least offer up a much needed change of scenery and perspective.' Yu Han/Business Insider They network Try and set a goal to have lunch with a different person in your office or network at least once a week, either as an introduction or to catch up. 'You are guaranteed to learn something new about your organisation or industry, and may even make some new mentors and friends in the process,' says Ryan Kahn, a career coach, founder of The Hired Group, and author of 'Hired! The Guide for the Recent Grad.' Yu Han/Business Insider They get organised 'Take advantage of this short break from work by making a to-do list for your personal life -- or even to cross a few items off that list,' Kahn says. 'Feeling like things are in control and organised in your life outside of work will free up mental energy and reduce stress levels to perform better professionally.' Yu Han/Business Insider They take the time to actually eat A lot of people skip lunch altogether because they're busy or just not hungry. But it may be a good idea to eat something -- even if it's a small meal. Writing for LiveStrong.com, Carly Schuna explains: 'Eating in the middle of the day, several hours after breakfast, re-energizes your body and can raise blood sugar levels when focus and concentration are flagging.' 'If you're feeling sluggish, eating even a small lunch can renew your energy and help you feel refreshed and ready to take on the next several hours.' Yu Han/Business Insider They eat something healthy -- and do so mindfully Successful people eat healthy, and eat mindfully, Kerr says. 'Nutritionists talk about the need for people to be mindful when they are eating, which means eating slowly, appreciating the food, and being fully present.' Not being mindful leads to poor dietary choices such as eating too fast or eating junk food, which not only affects your health in the long run, buts also affects your stress level and ability to focus in the afternoon. Lisa De Fazio, a healthy-lifestyle expert and registered dietitian, previously told Business Insider that high-fat, high-sugar meals and snacks make us sleepy and have low energy -- which can seriously hurt your productivity and ability to concentrate. Yu Han/Business Insider They work out Exercising during lunch provides a great energy boost and sense of accomplishment for the second part of the workday. 'A regular workout schedule, in addition to promoting good health, has been shown to reduce stress and increase focus,' Kahn explains. 'These are all positive things for your performance at work, so get moving.' Yu Han/Business Insider They read Successful people don't spend their lunch hour reading emails and reports. They catch up on newspapers, blogs, and books, says Teri Hockett, chief executive of What's For Work?, a career site for women. Kerr agrees. He says reading helps you focus, offers a mental break from work, and can give you some much-needed solitude. Yu Han/Business Insider They accomplish personal tasks Hockett says successful people might run errands during their lunch hour, which they would not otherwise be able to take care of during the day. They also use this time to make personal calls, schedule appointments, write thank you notes, and achieve any other tasks from their personal to-do list -- after taking the time to eat, of course. Yu Han/Business Insider They do things they enjoy Successful people also use this time of day to do things they enjoy most, like seeing a friend, going shopping, or visiting the park. 'All of these activities will be like mini-vacations and help refresh you and completely change the channel. You will go back to the office with a different mindset,' Kurow says. Of course you can't make plans to do fun things during lunch every day -- but the occasional meal with a friend or trip to your favourite boutique can be good for you and your productivity. Yu Han/Business Insider They unplug and recharge Use your lunch hour to recharge by shutting off electronics and enjoying some peace and quiet, Hockett says. Yu Han/Business Insider They brainstorm Successful people use this time to dream of new concepts, ideas, and solutions that can be applied to their professional and/or personal lives, Hockett concludes. Yu Han/Business Insider They plan out their afternoon While you should take a break from thinking about work during your lunch hour, it's smart to spend at least a few minutes coming up with a plan for tackling your afternoon tasks. You'll return to your desk feeling motivated and ready to dive back in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.