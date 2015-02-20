13 things successful people do between jobs

Suppose you were just offered a new job and the company is fairly flexible with your start date. How much time should you take, if any, between gigs? And what should you do with that time?
Career and workplace experts suggest taking at least one week off to allow yourself to mentally prepare for this next big chapter in your life, and to give your brain a break.
Minimize the stress of your first week in a new job by taking time to organise your personal life. 'Any projects around the house that have been nagging at the back of your mind? Now's the time to get them done,' says Ryan Kahn, founder of The Hired Group, star of MTV's 'Hired,' and author of 'Hired! The Guide for the Recent Grad.'
Miriam Salpeter, job search coach and author of 'Social Networking for Career Success' and '100 Conversations for Career Success,' says your break between jobs is the perfect time to schedule doctor appointments and deliveries that require you to be home, and to run any errands that may be difficult to get done once you start your new job.
'Before starting a new job, take the time to ensure that you are maintaining the relationships you had formed at your previous job,' Kahn says. Make sure you have contact information for the people that you worked with in the past, and plan on checking in with them on a regular basis once you're in your new role.
Be sure that your LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook profiles are up-to-date with your new company and title.
Whether you can get away for a night or a week, take a trip somewhere to recharge, see new sights, and take full advantage of your time off, Sutton Fell says.
Worried that it may be difficult to get back into the swing of things after taking some time off? 'Work is like riding a bike; once you start that first day, you'll click right back in,' Williams Yost says. 'So don't worry about being too relaxed during your break. Drink it all in. Enjoy every minute of it. Then dive into your new gig with a new outfit, fresh outlook, and happy heart.'
