13 things successful people do between jobs

Suppose you were just offered a new job and the company is fairly flexible with your start date. How much time should you take, if any, between gigs? And what should you do with that time?

Career and workplace experts suggest taking at least one week off to allow yourself to mentally prepare for this next big chapter in your life, and to give your brain a break.

