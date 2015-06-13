14 things successful people do in the last 10 minutes of the workday

Perhaps you spend the last 10 minutes of your workday staring at the clock, counting down the seconds until you’re free.

Or, maybe you bury yourself in your work until the very last minute — then you grab your stuff and run for the door without saying goodbye to your colleagues.

If either of the above scenarios sounds familiar, it may be time to reassess your end-of-day routine.

“How you finish the workday is very important,” says Michael Kerr, an international business speaker and author of “You Can’t Be Serious! Putting Humour to Work.” “It can set your mood for the rest of your day; it may impact your personal relationships, overall level of happiness, and how well you sleep that night; and it will set the stage for the next day.”

2. They organise their desk and desktop. Your projects take much longer to complete when you're not organised. 'Having an orderly desktop and desk will help you think more clearly and prioritise more effectively. It will also help you quickly find important documents when you need them,' says Taylor. 'File digital and hard copy documents for easier access and greater efficiency when you need them next.' 6. They stay focused. 'This is a classic time when your mind can drift,' Taylor explains. 'Typically, you're not as sharp at the end of the day.' Try not to allow yourself to get distracted or caught up in non-work related activities at the very end of the day. 10. They don't leave people hanging. How terrible would you feel if you found out a coworker waited around all night for you to send that file you promised, only to eventually realise you've already left for the day, and that file probably isn't coming? Successful people don't always accomplish everything they planned to, or respond to every email they said they would -- but they do at least let others know that they weren't able to get to the task, or make the decision, or respond to their email today, and they usually provide a status update, as well. 14. They actually leave. Successful people avoid the temptation to linger. They know how important work-life balance is, so they try to leave the office at a decent hour. 'Staying around for no good reason will limit your level of energy and success when you need it tomorrow,' Taylor explains.

