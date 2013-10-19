What 11 Successful People Do Before Going To Bed

AP President Barack Obama has admitted to being a night owl.

A lot has been written about early risers and what they do during their productive mornings.

But how do the most successful people spend their nights before surrendering to sleep?

Some of these highly productive people are night owls, preferring to work while the rest of the world sleeps, like President Obama. Others know how important sleep is and force themselves to cool down, like media maven Arianna Huffington and Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg.

Here’s a look at what the most successful people do during their last waking hours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.