13 Things Successful People Do In The Last 10 Minutes Of The Workday

Perhaps you spend the last 10 minutes of your workday staring at the clock, counting down the seconds until you’re free.

Or, maybe you bury yourself in your work until the very last minute — then you grab your stuff and go without saying goodbye to your colleagues.

If either of the above scenarios sounds familiar, it may be time to reassess your end-of-day routine.

“How you finish the workday is very important,” says Michael Kerr, an international business speaker and author of “You Can’t Be Serious! Putting Humour to Work.”

“It can set your mood for the rest of your day; it may impact your personal relationships, overall level of happiness, and how well you sleep that night; and it will set the stage for the next day.”

Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and the author of “Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behaviour and Thrive in Your Job“, says the most successful people typically have a routine in which they try to mitigate tasks that will linger and deter them from being completely focused for the next morning’s events — expected or unexpected.

2. They organise their desk and desktop. Your projects take much longer to complete when you're not organised. 'Having an orderly desktop and desk will help you think more clearly and prioritise more effectively. It will also help you quickly find important documents when you need them,' says Taylor. 'File digital and hard copy documents for easier access and greater efficiency when you need them next.' 6. They stay focused. 'This is a classic time when your mind can drift,' Taylor explains. 'Typically, you're not as sharp at the end of the day.' Try not to allow yourself to get distracted or caught up in non-work related activities at the very end of the day. 13. They actually leave. Successful people avoid the temptation to linger. They know how important work-life balance is, so they try to leave the office at a decent hour. 'Staying around for no good reason will limit your level of energy and success when you need it tomorrow,' Taylor explains. Now check out what successful people wish they knew when they were young: What 12 Super-Successful People Wish They Knew At 22

