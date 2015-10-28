What 7 successful business leaders eat for breakfast

You’ve probably heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Even so, 31 million Americans skip breakfast each morning because they aren’t hungry, they don’t feel like eating, or they are too busy.

But research shows that eating a meal prior to 11 a.m. provides a number of benefits: a reduced risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and weight gain, as well as increased physical activity and improved cognitive abilities.

That’s why these seven successful business leaders start their days off with a healthy and hearty breakfast. Find out what they eat on the below infographic produced by the small-business consultancy Make It Cheaper.

