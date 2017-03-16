18 things successful 20-somethings do in their spare time

Flickr/Ivan Bandura Successful 20-somethings know the value of being well-rested and focused.

We all define “success” differently, but most 20-somethings probably associate it with happiness, good health, a strong social network, and a well-balanced life.

According to experts, how you spend your downtime plays a huge part in your ability to achieve these things.

“If you take time to recharge and pay attention to fitness and your diet, for example, after work or on weekends, you’ll set the stage for great life habits that put you at the top of your game at the office,” says Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and author of “Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behaviour and Thrive in Your Job.”

She continued:

“It’s self-perpetuating. A healthy mind and body help you do your best work. Knowing that you are achieving great results at the office further encourages you to relax and follow your passions during your leisure time — which creates a work-life balance and positive outlook in all your endeavours.”

Here are 18 things successful 20-somethings do in their downtime:

