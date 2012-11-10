The Most Effective Strategy For Fixing Any Problem At A Company Costs $0

Photo: Statigram/wittenmaher

It’s nothing high-tech, fancy or complicated. Doesn’t require a team of MBAs or tens of millions of dollars in new processes.Research involving 400 people, across 130 companies in 4 continents came up with a simple answer: It’s about changing the behaviour of the individuals that work there, and you can only do that by addressing their feelings.



Via Switch: How to Change Things When Change Is Hard:

In The Heart of Change, John Kotter and Dan Cohen report on a study they conducted with the help of a team at Deloitte Consulting. The project team interviewed over 400 people across more than 130 companies in the United States, Europe, Australia, and South Africa, in hopes of understanding why change happens in large organisations. Summarizing the data, Kotter and Cohen said that in most change situations, managers initially focus on strategy, structure, culture, or systems, which leads them to miss the most important issue:

…the core of the matter is always about changing the behaviour of people, and behaviour change happens in highly successful situations mostly by speaking to people’s feelings. This is true even in organisations that are very focused on analysis and quantitative measurement, even among people who think of themselves as smart in an MBA sense. In highly successful change efforts, people find ways to help others see the problems or solutions in ways that influence emotions, not just thought.

Related posts:

Does PowerPoint make you stupid?

What are the 18 secrets to giving a presentation like Steve Jobs?

What’s the secret to enjoying your work?

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.