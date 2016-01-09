15 photos that show why St. Barts is a favourite travel destination for the wealthy

TripAdvisor/Bonito Bonito offers diners views of the Gustavia Harbour.

Saint-Barthélemy (also known as St. Barts or St. Barths) is a French-speaking Caribbean island that’s popular among the rich and the famous.

It is home to an array of stunning beaches, luxury yachts, designer boutiques, and breathtaking restaurants that have helped it become a travel hotspot.

We’ve rounded up 15 photographs that display what St. Barts is like and some of its must-see destinations.

From the best places to party to restaurants with incredible views, here’s why St. Barts remains a celebrity favourite.

