What Spring Break Is Like At The Mormon Jersey Shore

Over Memorial Day, young and single Mormons will flood Duck Beach, a small North Carolina town, to find love. McKay Coppins reports on the filmmakers documenting the G-rated spring break.Next weekend, hundreds of young singles will descend on a small North Carolina beach town for a rowdy weekend of late-night partying and anonymous hookups—not unlike your average episode of Jersey Shore.The difference? Instead of well-muscled guidos on the hunt for one-night stands, the shores will be teeming with Mormons searching for their future spouses.

Welcome to Duck Beach: host to the most bizarre spring break on the planet.

