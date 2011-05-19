What Spring Break Is Like At The Mormon Jersey Shore

McKay Coppins

florida spring break

It probably WON’T look much like this…

Over Memorial Day, young and single Mormons will flood Duck Beach, a small North Carolina town, to find love. McKay Coppins reports on the filmmakers documenting the G-rated spring break.Next weekend, hundreds of young singles will descend on a small North Carolina beach town for a rowdy weekend of late-night partying and anonymous hookups—not unlike your average episode of Jersey Shore.The difference? Instead of well-muscled guidos on the hunt for one-night stands, the shores will be teeming with Mormons searching for their future spouses.

Welcome to Duck Beach: host to the most bizarre spring break on the planet.

Continue reading at The Daily Beast >

