Here's what Sports Illustrated swimsuit models look like in real life

The annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition hit newsstands last week and everyone is talking about the scandalous cover and beautiful models of all sizes inside the issue.
The magazine features 16 veteran models and eight “rookies,” all of whom are flawlessly posed against beautiful backdrops.
But in order to get the lust-worthy shots, the models have the help of makeup artists, hair stylists, lighting experts, staff solely dedicated to bikini adjustment, and later, Photoshop.
The results are stunning photographs of seemingly perfect-looking women.
While the 24 models featured in the issue are all undoubtedly beautiful, they’re also human.
Here’s a look at what the top models look like off duty.
Model Chrissy Teigen, the 29-year-old wife of singer John Legend, was photographed for Sports Illustrated on the beach in California.
But Teigen’s Instagram account is filled with more natural-looking photos.
She doesn’t taker herself too seriously.
And isn’t afraid to show the long hair and makeup process she goes through before red carpet events or swimsuit shoots.
Here’s what Teigen looks like in real life compared to her 2014 SI cover.
19-year-old model Gigi Hadid shot her Sports Illustrated editorial on the beaches of Kauai.
In real life, she often goes for a makeup-less look.
She isn’t afraid to post a pajama picture to Instagram.
Or less done-up shots.
Here’s the real life Gigi Hadid next to her 2014 Sports Illustrated shoot.
Model Hannah Davis landed the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.
Here she is in real life posing with her cover.
Despite her glamorous appearance, Davis — who is dating Derek Jeter — has a sporty side, too.
Model Robyn Lawley made waves this month for being curvier than most of the other models included in the annual issue.
After a weight debate, Lawley told
Time: “I don’t know if I consider myself as a plus-size model or not.
I just consider myself a model because I’m trying to help women in general accept their bodies.”
When she’s not modelling, Lawley is a DJ who goes by the name “Robelle.”
Model Kate Bock shot her Sports Illustrated photos in Tennessee.
In real life, she’s often more bundled up.
Here’s Bock with last year’s editorial.
Model Jessica Gomes posed with her 2014 shoot.
Model Ariel Meredith, who appears in this year’s issue, showed off her past shoot in 2012.
Model Irina Shayk has appeared in eight issues of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.
Chanel Iman, 24, bared all in her 2014 shoot.
Model Hannah Ferguson looks similar in real life to her 2014 SI photo below.
Model Genevieve Morton covered up slightly more in real life.
Model Sara Sampaio showed off her 2014 spread.
And “Blurred Lines” model Emily Ratajkowski has appeared in a few issues of SI.
Basically, all of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit models are equally as gorgeous in real life.
