Here's what Sports Illustrated swimsuit models look like in real life

Aly Weisman
The annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition hit newsstands last week and everyone is talking about the scandalous cover and beautiful models of all sizes inside the issue.

The magazine features 16 veteran models and eight “rookies,” all of whom are flawlessly posed against beautiful backdrops.

But in order to get the lust-worthy shots, the models have the help of makeup artists, hair stylists, lighting experts, staff solely dedicated to bikini adjustment, and later, Photoshop.

The results are stunning photographs of seemingly perfect-looking women.

While the 24 models featured in the issue are all undoubtedly beautiful, they’re also human.

Here’s a look at what the top models look like off duty.

Model Chrissy Teigen, the 29-year-old wife of singer John Legend, was photographed for Sports Illustrated on the beach in California.

Chrissy Teigen Sports IllustratedYu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

But Teigen’s Instagram account is filled with more natural-looking photos.

HELLS YEA talenti coconut ice cream bar (send plz)

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

Clearly I am losing scattergories

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

4 years of failing mom's scalloped potatoes. Time to get serious. Thanksgiving rehearsal.

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

She doesn’t taker herself too seriously.

THE DRAMA @medieval_timesCA

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

And isn’t afraid to show the long hair and makeup process she goes through before red carpet events or swimsuit shoots.

which do I wear for met ball tomorrow? @lisamariebenson @traceycunningham1

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

Filming promos for @spiketv with these cute butts @jenatkinhair @lauren_andersen

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

Here’s what Teigen looks like in real life compared to her 2014 SI cover.

Chrissy Teigen Sports IllustratedJamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

19-year-old model Gigi Hadid shot her Sports Illustrated editorial on the beaches of Kauai.

Gigi Hadid Sports IllustratedYu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In real life, she often goes for a makeup-less look.

Gigi HadidChelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

She isn’t afraid to post a pajama picture to Instagram.

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Or less done-up shots.

Here’s the real life Gigi Hadid next to her 2014 Sports Illustrated shoot.

Gig hadid sports illustratedNeilson Barnard/Getty Images

Model Hannah Davis landed the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. 

Hannah Davis Sports IllustratedBen Watts/Sports Illustrated

Here she is in real life posing with her cover.

Hannah Davis Sports IllustratedEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

Despite her glamorous appearance, Davis —  who is dating Derek Jeter —  has a sporty side, too.

Hannah DavisChristopher Polk/Getty Images
Hannah Davis ziplineMichael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Flag football hannah davisJason Merritt/Getty Images For DirecTV

Model Robyn Lawley made waves this month for being curvier than most of the other models included in the annual issue.

Robyn lawley sports illustrated plus size modelSports Illustrated

After a weight debate, Lawley told 
Time: “I don’t know if I consider myself as a plus-size model or not. 

I just consider myself a model because I’m trying to help women in general accept their bodies.”

Robyn LawleyAstrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

When she’s not modelling, Lawley is a DJ who goes by the name “Robelle.”

Robyn lawley DJJason Carter Rinaldi/Getty Images

Model Kate Bock shot her Sports Illustrated photos in Tennessee.

Kate Bock Sports IllustratedBen Watts/Sports Illustrated

A photo posted by Kate Bock (@katelynnebock) on

In real life, she’s often more bundled up.

Kate BockDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Here’s Bock with last year’s editorial.

Kate Bock Sports IllustratedMichael Loccisano/Getty Images

Model Jessica Gomes posed with her 2014 shoot.

Jessica Gomes Sports Illustrated swimsuitFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Model Ariel Meredith, who appears in this year’s issue, showed off her past shoot in 2012.

Ariel Meredith Sports IllustratedMichael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Model Irina Shayk has appeared in eight issues of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

Irina Shayk sports illustrated swimsuitMichael Loccisano/Getty Images

Chanel Iman, 24, bared all in her 2014 shoot.

Chanel ImanFrazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Model Hannah Ferguson looks similar in real life to her 2014 SI photo below.

Hannah FergusonNeilson Barnard/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Model Genevieve Morton covered up slightly more in real life.

Genevieve Morton Sports Illustrated swimsuitNeilson Barnard/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Model Sara Sampaio showed off her 2014 spread.

Sara SampaioGetty Images

And “Blurred Lines” model Emily Ratajkowski has appeared in a few issues of SI.

Emily RatajkowskiFrazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Basically, all of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit models are equally as gorgeous in real life.

